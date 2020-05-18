Now playing: Mercy Duffy
Bridge Block Party: This Memorial Day Weekend

by The Bridge - May 18, 2020

90.9 The Bridge is throwing a Block Party to kick your Memorial Day weekend into high gear!

From this Friday, May 22 through Monday, May 25, The Bridge crew will be spinning three back-to-back tracks by your favorite Bridge artists — from the Beastie Boys to Brittany Howard, Jenny Lewis to Janelle Monáe. Staff and hosts will be on deck 24/7 to present you with the tuneage.

We welcome listeners to suggest three-song sets from your favorites! Just text your perfect three tunes to 816-777-0909 or #BridgeBlockParty to our Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts, all at @909thebridge!

