19 Hours of Music Discovery on 90.9 The Bridge

by The Bridge - August 20, 2019

From our inaugural broadcast at the University of Central Missouri on Aug. 19, 2001, 90.9 The Bridge has grown from a small Warrensburg college radio station into Kansas City's listener-supported, non-commercial NPR Music station. Over those 18 years, we've maintained and developed our commitment to connecting music lovers with music makers — breaking barriers between genres, between eras, between the familiar and the undiscovered. And because of the continued support we receive, we're able to bring you intimate in-studio sessions, exclusive artist interviews, specialty programs and hand-picked playlists that spotlight local and national artists. 

In case you missed it, we spent our 18th birthday playing a different year of Bridge music memories each hour, starting from 2001 to 2019. Check out our Spotify playlist below and a few 909 Sessions we featured throughout the day. Thank you for helping keep us on the airwaves for 18 years, and here's to many more!

Antennas Up – "My Brain" (2014)

 

The Rainmakers – "Who's At the Wheel" (2014)

 

Courtney Barnett – "Avant Gardener" (2014)

 

The Staves – "Mexico" (2015)

 

Not A Planet – "The World We Know" (2015)

 

Father John Misty – "I Went To The Store One Day" (2015)

 

Heartless Bastards – "Gates of Dawn" (2015)

 

Margaret Glaspy – "Emotions and Math" (2016)

 

Andrew Bird –  "Capsized" (2016)

 

Lake Street Dive – "Lola" (2016)

 

Me Like Bees – "Hymns and Blues" (2017)

 

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – "If We Were Vampires" (2017)

 

Making Movies – "Spinning Out" (2017)

 

Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear – "Everybody's Got Problems" (2018)

 

First Aid Kit – "It's A Shame" (2018)

 

Shy Boys – "Take the Doggie" (2018)

 

Calvin Arsenia – "Toxic" (2019)

 

Bailen – "I Was Wrong" (2019)

 

Ryan Bingham – "Jingle and Go" (2019)

 

Bonus — In honor of turning 18, here are a few photos of Bridge staff members from when they were 18! From left to right: Bryan Truta, Jon Hart, Sarah Bradshaw, Misti Mundae and Michelle Bacon

 
 

