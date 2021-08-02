Bridge Artist of the Week: Yola

Our new Bridge Artist of the Week gave us one of our most memorable 909 Sessions to date, back in 2018. Of course, we're talking about Yola!

With her brand-new album, “Stand For Myself,” the British singer-songwriter defines her own story, in what she calls a “genre-fluid” musical experience. In a recent interview with Jon Hart, Yola relates the collection of songs to listening to UK radio while growing up. “There didn't used to be a separation of genre,” she said. “That's what you're gonna be hearing – all the connective tissue of that music and how it relates to each other… It's more about the aesthetic than it is about the genre.”

Yola's inimitable voice challenges issues of inequality and bigotry with notes of smooth soul, disco grooves and roots-inspired grit. In that same interview, she also talks about how “Stand For Myself” is a proclamation of her autonomy as an artist:

“Autonomy can be challenging to achieve when everyone has a plan for you," she said. "You don't know whether you're going to be around people who understand the nature of your humanity… your femininity. You don't know if you're going to be in a space that best uses your instrument, or if that's just what someone has projected onto you because they see a black woman or dot dot dot...”

