Now playing: God Bless America Charles Bradley
909 News

Bridge Artist of the Week: Wilco

by The Bridge - November 11, 2019

You rely on 90.9 The Bridge to bring you some of your favorite artists and new music discovery, so we're going to start featuring a different artist every Monday! 

Our first Bridge Artist of the Week is one of our favorites — Wilco! They'll be at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland this Sunday, Nov. 17, touring on their latest album, "Ode To Joy."

Check out the Related Articles below to see some of our previous features on Wilco, including that time we played their entire body of work from A to Z (AND we got a shout-out from Jeff Tweedy!). Listen to The Bridge all week to hear a Wilco track during each shift, and for a few chances to win tickets to the concert on Sunday!

Tags: Wilco

Related articles

News A to Z with Wilco
News Wilco’s Influence on Modern Music: Stories from KC
News Wilco Day Wrap
News Wilco Announces New Album, Shares 'Love Is Everywhere (Beware)'
Event The Bridge Presents Wilco

Up Next

Clips From the Thundergong! Bridge KC Streetcar Takeover!

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close