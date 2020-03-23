Bridge Artist of the Week: Waxahatchee

Katie Crutchfield, who performs under the name Waxahatchee, is our next Bridge Artist of the Week!

A native of Alabama, Crutchfield started her musical journey in the Birmingham punk scene with her twin sister Allison. In 2011, she ventured out on a solo career under the name Waxahatchee — the creek behind her childhood home — and has released four critically acclaimed albums.

Her fifth, "Saint Cloud," drops this Friday, March 27. It's a departure from Waxahatchee's previous works, with an emphasis on the classic country and Americana influences of her parents.

"This record feels like it's truly a return to form in a lot of ways," Crutchfield said in an interview with Jon Hart last month. "I grew up on classic country music and the powerhouse women of country like Dolly Parton... so I feel like I really leaned on both my parents for this one."

Check out that wonderful 909 Session with Crutchfield below. You'll be able to hear about the process behind some of the songs on "Saint Cloud," including a story about her drive with partner Kevin Morby from Birmingham to their current home here in Kansas City. Be sure to tune in all week to hear tracks from Waxahatchee in each shift!