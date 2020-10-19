Bridge Artist of the Week: Tom Petty

Our Bridge Artist of the Week is one of the most renowned songwriters and best-selling artists of all time — Tom Petty!

From his early time with Mudcrutch to his success with Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, a collaboration with Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan and Jeff Lynne in the Traveling Wilburys, and a strong solo career, Petty is one of the great American songwriters.

This week, we'll be celebrating the legendary musician, who would have turned 70 this Tuesday, Oct. 20. His 1994 benchmark album "Wildflowers" also got a massive reissue last Friday — complete with unreleased songs, demos, and live performances.

Tune in to The Bridge all week to hear more from Tom Petty! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."