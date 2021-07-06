Bridge Artist of the Week: Tkay Maidza

We made it out of the ‘90s, so it’s time to highlight a new musician on the rise as our Bridge Artist of the Week — rapper and singer-songwriter Tkay Maidza!

Already a well-known artist in Australia, Maidza has been making waves in Europe and the United States since her last EP in 2018, “Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2.” This Friday, she's following up with the third volume, via UK label 4AD (check out her cover of The Pixies' “Where Is My Mind?” from the label's 2021 “Bills & Aches & Blues” compilation).

Born in Zimbabwe and relocating to Australia at 5 years old, Maidza was raised around musicians in her hometown of Adelaide — her father was a guitar player, and her uncle was Andy Brown, a prominent Zimbabwean guitarist and singer-songwriter. In 2013, Maidza's EDM track “Brontosaurus” was discovered through Triple J (Australian radio), taking her to commercial radio, major festivals across the country and a number of honors from ARIA, MTV Europe and the National Live Music Awards.

