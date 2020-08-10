Bridge Artist of the Week: They Call Me Sauce

Above image: They Call Me Sauce | photo submitted by artist

Our latest Bridge Artist of the Week is one of Kansas City's representatives for NPR's Songs For Change initiative — emcee and community organizer They Call Me Sauce!

In addition to his burgeoning career as a solo artist, Sauce is an essential member of NuBlvckCity — a collective of top-notch KC emcees, singers and instrumentalists. His work in the local community as a professional speaker and educator extends primarily to underrepresented groups — most notably, teenagers in the urban core. As a co-founder of the We Are R.A.P. hip-hop education program, Sauce helps provide local teens an avenue to express themselves positively and creatively.

His track, "Anmls," was recently selected for NPR's Songs For Change initiative, a video series from NPR member stations (including 90.9 The Bridge) that builds on the national discussion of race and equality.

"I just wanted to build a picture of the way black people have historically been treated in this country," he said in his commentary about the song. "I'm rapping about an animal being lured into a trap [through] the war on drugs, mass incarceration... Systems have come to control black and brown bodies throughout history." Check out Sauce's video here!

Tune in to The Bridge all week to hear more from They Call Me Sauce and NuBlvckCity! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."

You can also catch a performance from They Call Me Sauce during the Greenline Grows KC livestream benefit concert on Friday, Aug. 28. More details at this link.