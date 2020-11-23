Now playing: Are You Listening? Lera Lynn
909 News

Bridge Artist of the Week: The War On Drugs

by Michelle Bacon - November 23, 2020

Above image: The War On Drugs | photo: Shawn Brackbill

Our Bridge Artist of the Week — Philadelphia-based indie rock band The War On Drugs — just dropped a refreshing new live album! "Live Drugs" showcases the evolution of the group's live show over multiple years of touring on critically acclaimed albums.

This Friday, we'll be playing "Live Drugs" in its entirety, right after a 4 p.m. interview with frontman Adam Granduciel!

Tune in to The Bridge all week to hear more from The War On Drugs! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."

And check out the video below to see Jon Hart's 2017 interview with Granduciel from Electric Lady Studios in New York, talking about their Grammy-winning studio effort, "A Deeper Understanding."

 

Tags: Bridge Artist of the Week, War on Drugs, Bridge music discovery, new music, new music discovery, Adam Granduciel

Related article

News An Interview with Adam Granduciel of The War on Drugs

Up Next

Bridge Exclusive: Amelia Meath (Sylvan Esso) Interview

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close