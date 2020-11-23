Bridge Artist of the Week: The War On Drugs

Above image: The War On Drugs | photo: Shawn Brackbill

Our Bridge Artist of the Week — Philadelphia-based indie rock band The War On Drugs — just dropped a refreshing new live album! "Live Drugs" showcases the evolution of the group's live show over multiple years of touring on critically acclaimed albums.

This Friday, we'll be playing "Live Drugs" in its entirety, right after a 4 p.m. interview with frontman Adam Granduciel!

Tune in to The Bridge all week to hear more from The War On Drugs! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."

And check out the video below to see Jon Hart's 2017 interview with Granduciel from Electric Lady Studios in New York, talking about their Grammy-winning studio effort, "A Deeper Understanding."