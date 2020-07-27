Bridge Artist of the Week: The War and Treaty

Our Bridge Artist of the Week is a rising Nashville pair who captured our hearts with their 2018 debut, "Healing Tide." The two are Bridge favorites — The War and Treaty!

Led by the powerhouse husband-and-wife team of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter, The War and Treaty uplifts spirits with an exhilirating mix of gospel, roots rock and Southern soul. We recently added the duo's latest single to our playlist — "Five More Minutes" — a jubilant, '70s soul-influenced celebration of love from their upcoming sophomore album, "Hearts Town."

Their 909 Session from 2018 was one of the most moving interviews we've had in The Bridge studios to date. The couple talks about living out their marriage through the intimacy of creating songs together, Tanya's appearance on "Sister Act 2," and Michael learning piano while stationed in one of Saddam Hussein's palaces. Check out the session here and get the tissues ready.

Tune in to The Bridge all week to hear more from The War and Treaty, as well as a special Bridge Interview with them on Mornings With Bryan Truta this week! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."