Bridge Artist of the Week: The Roseline

We're all hunkering down from home again this week, but keeping the music going with our next Bridge Artist of the Week!

This time we're spotlighting Lawrence, Kansas' The Roseline, the musical brainchild of Colin Halliburton. The group is gearing up to release its sixth studio album, "Good/Grief," this Friday. On the 10-track album, Halliburton's solemnly heartfelt brand of Americana indie rock guides the listener through personal themes of loss, existential dread and mortality.

With a strong rotating collective of Lawrence-based backing musicians, Halliburton and The Roseline have gained acclaim with placement on shows like "Nashville" and "Resurrection," two records in the top five positions on the Euro Americana Charts, and features in PopMatters, NPR and No Depression.

Listen to The Bridge all week for a mix of tracks from "Good/Grief" as well as a few other Roseline tunes!