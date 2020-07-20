Bridge Artist of the Week: The Pretenders

Our next Bridge Artist of the Week is a seminal rock band who just dropped their 11th studio album last Friday!

With Chrissie Hynde and her signature vocal stylings at the helm, The Pretenders have been making music since 1978. Finding considerable success in the United States and United Kingdom with hits like "Brass in Pocket," "Message of Love" and "Middle of the Road," the band was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

The Pretenders' timeless rock and roll imprint is all over "Hate For Sale," with power-pop gems flanked by urgent garage-rock smashes — all accentuated by an indomitable punk-rock vitality.

Tune in to The Bridge all week to hear more from The Pretenders, as well as a special 909 Interview with Chrissie Hynde on Mornings With Bryan Truta this Tuesday!