Bridge Artist of the Week: The Mavericks

Our Bridge Artist of the Week is an eclectic, long-time station favorite — The Mavericks!

Formed 30 years ago in Miami, The Mavericks have cultivated an important sound in American roots music — joining the distinctive voice of frontman Raul Malo at the intersection of country, blues, rockabilly and Tejano music. Besides finding commercial success with a Grammy Award and several singles on the Billboard country charts, the band also has a dedicated fanbase around the globe.

Last month, The Mavericks released "En Español," its first album sung entirely in Spanish. To Malo, who is a first-generation Cuban American, the project — which reimagines popular and traditional Latin-American songs — has been personal to him.

"In our own little way, if we could get somebody that perhaps is on the fence on issues and hears us singing in Spanish and perhaps reminds them of the beautiful cultures that make up what this country is trying to be and what it should be, so be it," he said in an interview with NPR Music.

