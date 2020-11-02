Bridge Artist of the Week: The Freedom Affair

Chances are you'll be needing a break from this week's news cycle, so we're kicking things up a bit. With a resolute message of love and hope, our Bridge Artist of the Week is Kansas City's own The Freedom Affair!

A nine-piece soul outfit formed in 2017, The Freedom Affair has quickly become one of the city's most exhilarating and preeminent live acts. Last month, the group dropped its debut effort, "Freedom Is Love" (check out The Bridge's exclusive premiere), which we called "a gleaming expression of hope, endurance and togetherness."

Fun fact: The band's first single, "Rise Up," is featured in an Apple Watch commercial!

