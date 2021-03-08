Bridge Artist of the Week: Tash Sultana

Above image: Tash Sultana | photo: Giulia McGauran FTR

Our next Bridge Artist of the Week is an incomparable live performer and a one-person musical sensation — Tash Sultana! The Australian multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, producer and engineer just dropped their latest album, “Terra Firma.”

Dedicated to music since receiving a guitar from their grandfather at age 3, Sultana has mastered more than a dozen instruments — a trademark of their lush, layered sounds. After a home video of their song “Jungle” went viral in 2016, the singer-songwriter went from busking on the streets of Melbourne to selling out arenas worldwide.

“Terra Firma” is the follow-up to Sultana's 2018 debut, “Flow State.” Last week, the new record reached No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart in Australia.

