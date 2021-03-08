Now playing: Just Dropped In (to See What C Sharon Jones And The Dap Kings
909 News

Bridge Artist of the Week: Tash Sultana

by Michelle Bacon - March 08, 2021

Above image: Tash Sultana | photo: Giulia McGauran FTR

Our next Bridge Artist of the Week is an incomparable live performer and a one-person musical sensation — Tash Sultana! The Australian multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, producer and engineer just dropped their latest album, “Terra Firma.”

Dedicated to music since receiving a guitar from their grandfather at age 3, Sultana has mastered more than a dozen instruments — a trademark of their lush, layered sounds. After a home video of their song “Jungle” went viral in 2016, the singer-songwriter went from busking on the streets of Melbourne to selling out arenas worldwide.

“Terra Firma” is the follow-up to Sultana's 2018 debut, “Flow State.” Last week, the new record reached No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart in Australia. 

Tune in to hear music from Tash Sultana all week, and stay tuned for an exclusive Bridge interview! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying “Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio.”

Tags: Bridge Artist of the Week, Tash Sultana, new music discovery

Related articles

News Jan. 25 New Music Adds: Middle Kids, Lava Dreams, Jon Batiste
News Bridge Exclusive: Emily Kempf (Dehd) Interview
News Week of July 27: New Music Adds
News Best of The Bridge 2020
News Sept. 14 New Music Adds: Janelle Monae, The Freedom Affair, ZZ Ward
News Oct. 26 New Music Adds: Nilufer Yanya, Dreamgirl, Sturgill Simpson
News Bridge Exclusive: Kathleen Edwards Interview
News Jan. 18 New Music Adds: Anderson .Paak, SZA, Grand Marquis
News Bridge Exclusive: The Freedom Affair – 'Freedom Is Love' Album Premiere
News Week of Sept. 8: New Music Adds

Up Next

Bridge Exclusive: True Lions – 'Communion Day' Song Premiere

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close