Bridge Artist of the Week: St. Vincent

Above image: St. Vincent (Annie Clark) | photo: Zackery Michael

Our latest Bridge Artist of the Week recently announced a big tour and dropped a new album — it's none other than St. Vincent!

Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Annie Clark has crafted a shapeshifting musical persona as St. Vincent. Her sixth and latest studio album, “Daddy's Home," goes back to the hazy, charismatic funk, soul and rock energy of '70s New York. She calls it “the sound of being down and out Downtown in New York, 1973… Glamour that hasn’t slept for three days.”

St. Vincent's tour hits Kansas City on Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Uptown Theater — and we've got a Bridge ticket presale running for the show through Wednesday.

