Above image: Sleater-Kinney (Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker) | photo: Mom+Pop Records

You can look forward to a new record AND a KC show this summer from our Bridge Artist of the Week, Sleater-Kinney!

Formed by Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein, Sleater-Kinney ushered in a new era for indie rock in the late ‘90s and early aughts. With explosive sounds and conscious commentary (check out their landmark 1997 album, “Dig Me Out”), the group kicked doors open for feminist and queer punks everywhere.

This Friday, Sleater-Kinney drops its 10th studio effort, “Path of Wellness.” It's their first since 2019's “The Center Won't Hold,” following the departure of long-time drummer Janet Weiss. “Path of Wellness” marks the first album Sleater-Kinney has ever self-produced — written and recorded in Portland by Tucker and Brownstein last year, in the middle of the pandemic and a flashpoint in racial protests.

Sleater-Kinney is also co-headlining a tour with Wilco, and they're coming to the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland on Thursday, Aug. 12!

