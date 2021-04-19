Our Bridge Artist of the Week, Sharon Van Etten, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her breakthrough album, “epic" with a special double album reissue!

“epic Ten” comprises the original seven-track album, along with covers from the likes of Courtney Barnett, Big Red Machine (Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon), Fiona Apple, IDLES and Lucinda Williams.

In a press release, Van Etten notes that “epic” represents a crossroads for her as an artist. “Going from intern to artist at Ba Da Bing, from solo folk singer to playing with a band for the first time and beginning to play shows on tour where people showed up," she said. "I am in awe of the artists who wanted to participate in celebrating my anniversary and reissue, from young inspiring musicians, to artists who took me under their wing, who I met on tour, and to artists I’ve looked up to since I was a teenager. Each one of these artists continue to influence my writing and provide a sense of camaraderie during this new era of sharing music.”

Since dropping“epic” in 2010, Van Etten has released three critically-acclaimed albums, scored music for films, acted on shows like “Twin Peaks” and "The OA," and toured the world.

Tune in to The Bridge all week hear music from Sharon Van Etten! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying “Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."