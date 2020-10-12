Now playing: Are You Listening? Lera Lynn
Bridge Artist of the Week: Rodrigo y Gabriela

by Michelle Bacon - October 12, 2020

Our Bridge Artist of the Week is a virtuoso guitar duo who have been playing music together for more than two decades! Rodrigo y Gabriela are an internationally renowned band whose furious blend of flamenco, rock and metal is an enrapturing experience.

Starting out together in the Mexican club scene, Rodrigo Sanchez and Gabriela Quintero set off to Dublin to launch their career in the late '90s. After reaching the top of the Irish Album Charts, the duo found international acclaim.

Their latest studio album, 2019's "Mettavolution," won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. On Oct. 2, Rodrigo y Gabriela released "Mettavolution Live," a double album recorded during the Mettavolution World Tour.

Tune in to The Bridge all week to hear more from Rodrigo y Gabriela! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."

