Bridge Artist of the Week: Rodrigo y Gabriela

Our Bridge Artist of the Week is a virtuoso guitar duo who have been playing music together for more than two decades! Rodrigo y Gabriela are an internationally renowned band whose furious blend of flamenco, rock and metal is an enrapturing experience.

Starting out together in the Mexican club scene, Rodrigo Sanchez and Gabriela Quintero set off to Dublin to launch their career in the late '90s. After reaching the top of the Irish Album Charts, the duo found international acclaim.

Their latest studio album, 2019's "Mettavolution," won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. On Oct. 2, Rodrigo y Gabriela released "Mettavolution Live," a double album recorded during the Mettavolution World Tour.

