Bridge Artist of the Week: Radkey

Above image: Radkey | photo: Ryan Strong

We're back from our Winter Funding Drive week to bring you our heaviest hitting Bridge Artist of the Week yet — Radkey!

Brothers Dee, Isaiah and Solomon Radke grew up in St. Joseph, Missouri, getting homeschooled and receiving a thorough education on rock and punk music from their father, Matt. They formed Radkey in 2010 at the respective ages of 17, 15 and 13, plugging away in Dee's bedroom-turned rehearsal space. Shortly after, the furious garage punk trio made its first major connection, supporting ska/punk fusion trailblazers Fishbone. Since then, they've worked toward a laundry list of accomplishments that include performing on "Later... With Jools Holland," touring with The Descendents, supporting Jack White, recording with Arctic Monkeys producer Ross Orton and Descendents drummer Bill Stevenson, and being featured on a huge MasterCard billboard in Times Square. They've released three EPs, a full-length album, and a live cassette from The 100 Club in London.

As for 2020, the guys have a full plate. In addition to their vigorous North American tour schedule, Radkey is gearing up for its first rock cruise with Coheed and Cambria, dropping "No Strange Cats" EP on vinyl and an unnamed album the second half of the year, along with several things to be announced, including "a project with a rock legend, working with the National Hockey League, some national support tours, working with a local charity, some music videos and a new concept 'fan project,'" the band added.

Be sure to tune to The Bridge n all week to hear music from Radkey in each shift. For a little eye candy, check out Radkey's recent Coop Sessions. Below that, a 909 Session from their "Dark Black Makeup" tour in 2015.

Radkey is also gearing up for its Annual Merry Catmas show this Friday, Dec. 20 at recordBar, with support from The Many Colored Death from Columbia, MO and Last Import from Minneapolis. Tickets are available.