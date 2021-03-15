Bridge Artist of the Week: Quiet Takes

Above image: Quiet Takes (Sarah Magill) | photo: Shawn Brackbill

A soggy pre-spring day calls for the soft, enveloping melodies of our next Bridge Artist of the Week, Kansas City's own Quiet Takes!

Quiet Takes is the project of Sarah Magill, a self-proclaimed “Midwestern introvert who makes music for feelers.” Growing up on a farm in southwestern Iowa, Magill learned classical piano, wrote songs in her head and sang them into corn cribs.

Her latest EP as Quiet Takes, “San Fidel,” is a moving retrospective on loneliness and longing. A fitting vignette of our times, the music encompasses intimate piano arias, gentle synth pop and swaying folk, bundled in celestial vocals. The album was produced by Magill and David Bennett — who also makes music under Akkilles, and played guitar/bass on the record — and features musicians Ian Thompson, Kyle Rausch (Shy Boys) and Bryan Koehler.

The title track was written while Magill drove through a New Mexico village on the original Route 66, imagining what it would have been like to live there as Route 66 was dying.

“That feeling that something is ending and you have no idea what’s ahead," she said. "All you have is the present. No promises.”

Look forward to new lyric videos from the “San Fidel” EP coming throughout the month. Starting with “Monastery” below, the videos feature movement from KC-based choreographers and dancers. Magill is also back in the studio with Bennett for another round of songs, expected in the second half of 2021.

