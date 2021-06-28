Bridge Artist of the Week: PJ Harvey

Above image: PJ Harvey | photo: Maria Mochnacz

As we head toward our big ‘90s weekend, it’s only right to draw attention to one of its most admired musical artists. PJ Harvey is our new Bridge Artist of the Week!

Polly Jean Harvey grew up on a sheep farm and learned to play several instruments as a child, leading her to her first band Automatic DIamini, where she was vocalist, guitarist and saxophonist.

Upon assuming the moniker PJ Harvey (first as a trio, then as a solo artist), the esoteric British singer-songwriter has been a trailblazer in alternative music.

Last Friday, Harvey released a vinyl reissue of her 2007 album, "White Chalk." Never an artist to stick to one type of aesthetic, "White Chalk" moved her out of the traditional rock band configuration and served as a more intimate, haunting piano-based album.

