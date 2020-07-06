Bridge Artist of the Week: Phoebe Bridgers

Above image: Phoebe Bridgers | photo: Frank Ockenfels

Our next Bridge Artist of the Week just released her second solo album, and we're here for it!

One of the most vital songwriters in music today, Phoebe Bridgers released "Punisher" in mid-June. It follows the 2017 album "Stranger In the Alps," an achingly brilliant debut that instantly put her in the indie singer-songwriter pantheon. In 2018 and 2019, Bridgers released music with two widely celebrated side projects — boygenius with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, and Better Oblivion Community Center with Conor Oberst.

"Punisher" plunges the listener further into Bridgers' songwriting universe, where she entwines satire and tragedy with casually earnest observations, while delving into trauma, isolation and dissociation with a wistful ease.

"It's remarkable how, in such a short time... she's developed a sound palette that you can easily identify. You can feel these songs in your chest; you hang on her every word," mentions Stephen Thompson in NPR Music's No. 1 Albums and Songs of June.

