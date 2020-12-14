Now playing: Lasso Phoenix
Bridge Artist of the Week: Paul McCartney

by Michelle Bacon - December 14, 2020

Our next Bridge Artist of the Week needs no introduction — it's the one and only Paul McCartney!

One of the most crucial names in modern music, McCartney has been writing songs since the age of 14. Through his time with The Beatles, Wings and a celebrated solo career, he's become one of the most successful performers and songwriters of all time — writing 32 songs that have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, having two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, 18 Grammy Awards and a knighthood for his services to music.

This Friday, Sir Paul releases "McCartney III," his 18th solo studio album. Recorded in early 2020 at his home at the beginning of the pandemic, "McCartney III" is a continuation of his first two solo albums, which released respectively in 1970 and 1980. 

Tune in to The Bridge all week to hear more from Paul McCartney and his iconic musical projects! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."

