Bridge Artist of the Week: Monta At Odds

If you need to kickstart your Monday, our new Bridge Artist of the Week is supplying a healthy dose of cosmic rock.

The brainchild of brothers Dedric and Delaney Moore, Monta At Odds has roughly two decades in Kansas City's music scene. Their sound has evolved sharply over the years, but remains just as groove-filled and cathartic as ever. Last month, The Bridge premiered “Peak of Eternal Light,” the band's seventh studio album and debut on The Record Machine.

If you missed Monta At Odds' album release party over the weekend, mark your calendars for their next live shows: Saturday, Sept. 25 at Lemonad(e) Park and Saturday, Oct. 9 at The Bottleneck.

