Bridge Artist of the Week: Mitski

We're vibing to a new Bridge Artist of the Week as we edge closer to the holiday weekend. Closing out Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we're featuring the music of Mitski!

Mitski is the project of Mitsuki Miyawaki, a propulsive, impassioned songwriter whose fifth and most recent studio album, “Be the Cowboy" (2018), received critical acclaim from outlets like Pitchfork and Consequence of Sound. NPR Music proclaimed her the 21st century's Poet Laureate of young adulthood.

The artist also addresses and expresses her Japanese-American identity through her music. During her 2019 tour, Mitski started incorporating choreographed elements of Butoh, an avant-garde style of dance theater that originated in postwar Japan — associated with "distress," visceral imagery and slow hyper-controlled motion. In this NPR Music interview with Bob Boilen from 2016, she talks more at length about her Asian-American identity:

“I am half Japanese, and it came from wanting to just fit into this very American person's life and simply not being able to. Just fundamentally being from a different place and feeling like I would just get in the way of their progression if their life, because I could just never get to wherever they're naturally going.”

A couple weeks back, Mitski shared her latest piece of music, "The End." The epic track was composed for "This Is Where We Fall," a new sci-fi graphic novel.

