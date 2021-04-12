Bridge Artist of the Week: Middle Kids

Above image: Middle Kids | photo: Daphne Nguyen

We're featuring the exuberant indie rock sounds of Middle Kids as our Bridge Artist of the Week!

The Australian band of lead vocalist Hannah Joy, multi-instrumentalist Tim Fitz and drummer Harry Day recently dropped its second album, “Today We're the Greatest." We've had the pleasure of chatting with them twice — live in 2018 during the “Lost Friends” tour, and again last week via Zoom.

This time around, Middle Kids joined Jon Hart from their rehearsal space in Sydney to talk about the new album and perform slightly stripped-down versions of a few of the tracks. Along with chats about her love of sweet treats, a complicated relationship with cellophane and recording in Los Angeles while 30 weeks' pregnant, Hannah said this about the album's title:

“To live a great life is when we are present and experience everything in the moment… that's when we are great,” she said. “Even when we have these tiny little lives that feel like little drops in the ocean, to me that feels like a great call to life — to be present and to experience that.”

Tune in to The Bridge all week hear music from Middle Kids! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying “Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."