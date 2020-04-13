Above image: The MGDs | promo photo submitted by artist

We've got a living room dance party with our next Bridge Artist of the Week, The MGDs!

One of Kansas City's premier party bands, the seven-piece group gives us a dose of exactly what we need right now — a joyful burst of New Orleans-tinged funk and blues with bright brass tones, colorful chords and a poppin' rhythm section.

The MGDs were set to release its fourth and latest studio album, "Midtown," at the beginning of April, but due to the coronavirus, they're pushing it back a bit. They're doing #MidtownMondays on their Facebook page, rolling out a track from the album each week.

The good news is that you'll be able to hear a few more of those tracks this week, exclusively on The Bridge! Listen via our streaming platform, via our App or by telling your streaming player to "Play The Bridge on TuneIn."