Bridge Artist of the Week: Mavis Staples

We're back with a new Bridge Artist of the Week! This week we're highlighting iconic soul, R&B and gospel singer Mavis Staples!

Even at a young age, Mavis's astonishing vocal abilities grabbed the attention of audiences, helping make her family band The Staples Singers (which included Mavis's father Pop Staples and a few of her siblings) the preeminent voice of the Civil Rights Movement. The group signed to Stax Records in 1968 and hit the top of the charts with "I'll Take You There" and "Let's Do It Again."

Over the course of her solo career, the beloved singer has collaborated with contemporary artists from Bob Dylan (with whom she had a brief relationship in the '60s) and Prince to Jeff Tweedy, Arcade Fire, Gorillaz and Ben Harper. Harper produced her most recent studio album, 2019's "We Get By." Most recently, Mavis showed up on the brand-new Run the Jewels' album "RTJ4," with a track that also guest stars Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme.

And at the age of 80, Mavis Staples continues to work as an agent of change and an advocate for hope and resilience.

"The news reminds me of the '60s," she said in an interview with NPR's All Things Considered last year. "We're going at the world backwards. You know we've got to change. We need a change. And every chance I get, I'm going to sing songs of change."

Listen to The Bridge all week to hear more from Mavis Staples' extraordinary career. We'll also be highlighting that new Run the Jewels album, which includes an appearance from Mavis. Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn."