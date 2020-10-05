Now playing: Yo No Se Alex Cuba
909 News

Bridge Artist of the Week: Maria Cuevas

by Michelle Bacon - October 05, 2020

Above image: Maria Cuevas | photo courtesy of the artist

This week, we'll be featuring a special segment on Mariachi Estrella — a trailblazing group of Latina musicians from Kansas. Active for three decades, it was one of the first all-female mariachi bands in the nation.

Maria Cuevas, our Bridge Artist of the Week, continues Mariachi Estrella's legacy, blending her family's musical traditions with a contemporary rock flare. Her solo project starts where Maria the Mexican — a group she founded with her sister Tess — left off. Both members of Mariachi Estrella as kids, the Cuevas sisters built upon the education from their grandmother Teresa Cuevas (co-founder of the mariachi group) and gave it a passionate, modern groove.  

Tune in to The Bridge all week to hear more from Maria Cuevas! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."

Tags: Hispanic Heritage Month, kcmusic, Maria the Mexican, Mariachi Estrella, Local 909, Maria Cuevas

Related articles

News Maria the Mexican: A Career Driven By Tradition
News Maria Cuevas – 'Mexicans and Americans' Video Premiere
Episode Maria The Mexican: South Of The Border Moonlight

Up Next

Sept. 28 New Music Adds: Krystle Warren, Crystal Rose, First Aid Kit

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close