Bridge Artist of the Week: Maria Cuevas

Above image: Maria Cuevas | photo courtesy of the artist

This week, we'll be featuring a special segment on Mariachi Estrella — a trailblazing group of Latina musicians from Kansas. Active for three decades, it was one of the first all-female mariachi bands in the nation.

Maria Cuevas, our Bridge Artist of the Week, continues Mariachi Estrella's legacy, blending her family's musical traditions with a contemporary rock flare. Her solo project starts where Maria the Mexican — a group she founded with her sister Tess — left off. Both members of Mariachi Estrella as kids, the Cuevas sisters built upon the education from their grandmother Teresa Cuevas (co-founder of the mariachi group) and gave it a passionate, modern groove.

