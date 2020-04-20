Bridge Artist of the Week: Margaret Glaspy

It's weird out there, but new music discovery doesn't stop!

Over the past few weeks, we've seen album releases from a number of major artists. On March 27, Margaret Glaspy released the anticipated new album, "Devotion," via ATO Records. It's her first full-length since 2016's acclaimed "Emotions and Math," and we're highlighting her as the Bridge Artist of the Week!

Though "Emotions and Math" earned her prominence as a skilled guitarist, Margaret switched gears for the new album by building songs with different instrumentation as their base. This week, we'll be playing some of the songs from "Devotion," selections from her 909 Session in 2016 and more.

Check out video from that session below! Margaret will also be a special guest on Mornings With Bryan Truta this Monday, April 20 at 9:15 a.m.! As always, we'll be spinning this Bridge Artist of the Week in each shift. Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn."