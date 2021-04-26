Leading up to the release of their sixth studio album is our latest Bridge Artist of the Week — Manchester Orchestra!

“The Million Masks of God” is the follow-up to the band's monumental 2017 release, “A Black Mile to the Surface.” Frontman Andy Hull says that where their previous work examines the idea of birth to death, “Million Masks” is “more about from birth to the beyond, focusing on the highs and lows of life and exploring what could possibly come next.”

Formed more than 15 years ago in Atlanta, Manchester Orchestra is primarily the songwriting duo of Hull and Robert McDowell. The two approach their music through complex cinematic narratives about about grief, loss and finding the "signs of beauty in life."

Tune in to The Bridge all week hear music from Manchester Orchestra! We'll also be airing a special interview with the band on album release day — this Friday, April 30 at 4 p.m.! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying “Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."