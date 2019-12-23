Above image: Making Movies | photo: Luis Cantillo

This holiday week, we're highlighting one of our top bands for Bridge Artist of the Week — Making Movies!

Made up of brothers Enrique & Diego Chi with Juan-Carlos & Andres Chaurand, Making Movies has heightened its international profile by leaps and bounds in 2019 alone. Earlier this year they released "ameri'kana," an album that recounts the harrowing stories of Latin-American history and immigrant injustice. It features collaborations with Panamanian music legend Rubén Blades, plus members of Los Lobos, Flor de Toloache, Ozomatli and more. They've also spent the year relentlessly touring on the album, appearing on the Latin Grammy Awards and performing at the prestigious Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City with Blades.

Coming up, the band shows no signs of slowing down. They'll cap this triumphant year with their New Year's Eve Punky Draggy Party at The Truman, where they'll take on The Clash's "Combat Rock" with a series of special guests. Then, in early 2020, they plan to return to the studio and release another album in early 2020.

Be sure to tune to The Bridge all week to hear music from Making Movies in each shift, and check out their last trip to the 909 Studios in 2017: