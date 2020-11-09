Now playing: Jessica Allman Brothers Band
909 News

Bridge Artist of the Week: Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear

by Michelle Bacon - November 09, 2020

Above image: Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear | photo: John McGrath, Kansas City PBS

If you're in the Kansas City metro, you might have seen our Bridge Artist of the Week on a billboard. They're a definite favorite of ours — Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear!

In recent years, Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear has become one of KC's biggest musical success stories, and for good reason. Mother-and-son duo Madisen and Ruth Ward tell stories drawn from the timeless genres of American roots, folk and blues, crafting songs with an excitingly unconventional style. The two have gained an international following — through appearances on the Late Show with David Letterman and NPR's Tiny Desk, festival slots at Bonnaroo and Newport Folk, and support for major acts like the Sufjan Stevens and The Pixies. 

This week we'll be spinning tunes from the duo's catalog — their 2015 Glassnote Records debut "Skeleton Crew," 2018's "The Radio Winners" EP, and last year's "Started With A Family." On Saturday, Nov. 14, Madisen will be performing at the Thundergong livestream concert!

Tune in to The Bridge all week to hear more from Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."

Their 2018 Bridge Session supporting "The Radio Winners" is below!

 

