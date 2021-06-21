Now playing: The First Day Villagers
909 News

Bridge Artist of the Week: Lucy Dacus

by Michelle Bacon - June 21, 2021

Above image: Lucy Dacus | photo: Ebru Yildiz

We love Lucy — Lucy Dacus, that is. She's our new Bridge Artist of the Week!

Friday marks the release of “Home Video." It's the artist's third album — following her breakout debut, “No Burden,” the acclaimed 2018 effort, “Historian," and her lauded collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker in boygenius. 

“Home Video” is something of a memoir for Dacus, whose delicacy, authority and wit has made her one of indie rock's most beloved young songwriters. The album explores her formative years and coming-of-age experiences in Richmond, VA — ranging from the devastating single “Thumbs” to optimistic reflection of “Hot and Heavy.” 

Tune in to The Bridge all week hear music from Lucy Dacus! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying “Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."

