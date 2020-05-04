Bridge Artist of the Week: Lucinda Williams

Our new Bridge Artist of the Week is a staple of the station and one of the greatest living American songwriters — Lucinda Williams!

Lucinda just released "Good Souls Better Angels," which critics are hailing among the finest of her career, which spans over four decades.

Our own Michael Atchison had this to say about her in 2015: "Her songs are filled with rich imagery, abetted by a total command of the language and an understanding of country, rhythm and blues and gospel so deep that the music oozes out of her as naturally as beads of sweat on a sultry Louisiana night."

Tune in to The Bridge all week to hear a few tunes from "Good Souls Better Angels," along with other selections from Lucinda's career. Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn." We've also got a special Spotify playlist curated by Flatland's managing editor and Lucinda superfan Chris Lester! NPR Music also has a Lucinda Williams "starter kit," featuring hits, fan favorites and gems.