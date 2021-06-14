Above image: Liz Phair | photo: Elizabeth Weinberg

Our Bridge Artist of the Week, Liz Phair, is back with her first album in more than a decade! One of the most anticipated albums of 2021, “Soberish” dropped at the beginning of June. We've been spinning a few of the singles since the album's originally slated 2020 release — the melodic “Good Side,” her tribute to Lou Reed on “Hey Lou,” and her latest, “Spanish Doors."

With more than three million records sold, Phair was a staple of '90s confessional alt rock. Her 1993 debut, "Exile In Guyville," has been ranked one of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. In 2019, she also released a memoir — “Horror Stories” — hailed by NPR as "honest, original and absolutely remarkable."

Liz Phair will also be supporting Alanis Morissette and Garbage on a global tour that stops at T-Mobile Center on Sunday, Sept. 19. Tickets are still available!

