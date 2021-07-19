Bridge Artist of the Week: Leon Bridges

Our Bridge Artist of the Week has been a station favorite since his 2015 debut, “Coming Home.” The Texas singer-songwriter evolves with each new release, unwilling to be boxed in any one genre.

Of course, we're talking about Leon Bridges!

Early in his career, Bridges' '60s-era soul ballads drew comparisons to luminaries like Sam Cooke and Otis Redding. The six years since his breakthrough album have seen him reach the Top Ten, win a Grammy, perform at the White House, and earn the distinction of 2021 Texas State Musician. His collaborations range from artists as diverse as Kacey Musgraves, Khruangbin and Gary Clark Jr to Macklemore, Noah Cyrus and John Mayer.

This Friday, Bridges is back with his third full-length album. "Gold-Diggers Sound" is an R&B collection birthed from late nights at a namesake bar, hotel and recording studio in Los Angeles. He explains the album's lead single, “Motorbike" (currently in The Bridge's rotation!) in a statement, as "about living in the moment and escaping with someone. It's the personification of that unspoken chemistry you have with someone."

