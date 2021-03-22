Bridge Artist of the Week: Lake Street Dive

Our Bridge Artist of the Week is a long-time station favorite — Lake Street Dive!

This musically multifarious quintet has long captured audiences with their playful, well-crafted blend of retro pop, classic soul, rock and jazz. Their sixth and latest studio album, “Obviously,” expands on an already encyclopedic sonic palette — incorporating hip-hop grooves from producer Mike Elizondo and vigorous flavors from the band's newest member, keyboardist Akie Bermiss.

An electrifying and nonstop touring group that has performed at the likes of Bonnaroo and Newport Folk Festival, Lake Street Dive has spent the last year reaching their audiences in different ways.

Through livestream variety hours and virtual music lessons, they've been engaging fans and standing up for social change, donating proceeds of their Virtual Lessons For Actual Change to racial justice organizations.

Tune in to hear music from Lake Street Dive all week, and stay tuned for an exclusive Bridge interview with the band this Tuesday, March 23 at 8 a.m. !

P.S. Take a peek at a cover of “Lola” from Lake Street Dive's 2016 Bridge session — it's our most watched YouTube video, at 3.5 million views!