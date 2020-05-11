Bridge Artist of the Week: Krystle Warren

Our next Bridge Artist of the Week is one of the most powerful voices to emerge from Kansas City — Krystle Warren!

Krystle left KC in her early 20s to embark on her music career in New York, and later, Paris, where she now resides. In that time, her stunning and versatile vocals have been compared to those of Aretha Franklin and Nina Simone, with Rufus Wainwright calling her one of the greatest living singers of our time. She's also a fastidious songwriter and composer, whose musical canon shifts seamlessly from sensuous jazz and polished soul to a sorrowful folk ballad.

This weekend, Krystle will join us from her home in Paris as one of the performers for KC Bands Together — the two-night livestream concert that celebrates Kansas City and benefits Midwest Music Foundation! Find out more info about the event here, and be sure to tune in for what's certain to be a transformative performance.

When she released her 2017 album "Three the Hard Way," Krystle visited the 909 Studios for an intimate solo session. Check it out below, and as always, tune in to The Bridge all week to hear more of her songs — from her solo albums, with her band The Faculty as well as her side project Joon Moon.