Bridge Artist of the Week: Kevin Morby

You may have seen our Bridge Artist of the Week on our livestream of KC Bands Together over the weekend!

Kevin Morby has gained national notoriety with his meticulous brand of indie rock songwriting. In 2019, he released the double-length concept album "Oh My God," described by PopMatters as "a stunning high-wire act of high-concept and deep-rooted rock and roll at the same time."

Kevin also spent part of his youth in Kansas City before embarking on his music career in New York. Recently, he moved back with his partner, Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee. The two were kind enough to join us from their home over the weekend, helping us uplift our city's rich music scene for the KC Bands Together virtual concert!

If you missed his performance with Crutchfield over the weekend, you can rewatch the Friday livestream on The Bridge's Facebook page. And this Friday, May 22 at 8 p.m., we'll be highlighting the entire event on our partner TV station, KCPT Kansas City PBS, and over our airwaves!

If you want a deeper dive on who he is as an artist, read this 2019 piece from Bridge contributor Aaron Rhodes.