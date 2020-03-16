Above image: Katy Guillen (left) and Stephanie Williams are Katy Guillen & the Drive. | photo: Anna Selle

You could probably use a respite from the current state of the world, so we're here to bring you some fresh tracks from our next Bridge Artist of the Week — Katy Guillen & the Drive!

Bridge listeners and Kansas Citians have been familiar with Guillen's remarkable work as a guitarist and songwriter since her debut 2012 album, "When I Get Away," with drummer Go-Go Ray. For years to follow, she led the acclaimed roots-rock trio Katy Guillen & the Girls. And if you tune in bright and early on the weekends (5 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays), you've probably heard her pacifying voice on our airwaves as well!

After concluding KG & the Girls' fruitful six-year run, Guillen and long-time drummer Stephanie Williams set out on their next chapter as creative partners, with KG & the Drive making its debut in early 2019 — road tested by a support tour with veteran guitar ace Robin Trower at prestigious venues like The Fillmore in San Francisco and The Wiltern in Los Angeles. The Drive equally leans on Guillen's and William's influences, ranging from the infectious pop craft of The Bangles and the muscular hooks of Band of Skulls to the refined roots sound of Heartless Bastards, with a bold touch of guitar-powered blues rock.

Tune in all week to get a sneak preview of Katy Guillen & the Drive's debut album, "Dream Girl," which is dropping this Friday, March 20 along with a new music video (premiering at bridge909.org)! We'll be spinning all seven album tracks throughout the week, during each shift!