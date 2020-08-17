Bridge Artist of the Week: Kathleen Edwards

Our Bridge Artist of the Week just released a highly anticipated album after taking nearly a decade off from music — it's Canadian singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards!

"Total Freedom" dropped Friday, eight years after Edwards' last album, "Voyageur." Shortly after that, she left the music business and moved back home to Ottawa, focusing on her mental health, and opening a cafe called Quitters Coffee.

"I knew that I would feel guilty and that people would be disappointed or think that I'm doing something really stupid by walking away, but I had lost so much of my perspective and my happiness in music and in writing," she said in a recent interview with NPR Music.

The new album is a welcome return for this acclaimed artist — a five-time Juno Award nominee and winner of the SOCAN Songwriting Prize for "A Soft Place To Land." Her strengths as a songwriter come through on "Total Freedom," with "unsentimental honesty and vivid word pictures," as noted by the Associated Press.

Tune in to The Bridge all week to hear more from Kathleen Edwards, along with an exclusive Bridge interview with her later this week!