909 News

Bridge Artist of the Week: Julien Baker

by Michelle Bacon - March 01, 2021

We count our latest Bridge Artist of the Week among one of modern indie rock's most vital young songwriters — it's Julien Baker

After taking a two-year hiatus from her solo career to focus on finishing her college degree, Baker is back with her third studio album, “Little Oblivions."

She recently joined Jon Hart via Zoom for an interview about the new album, which builds on the foundation of her confessional songwriting and expands on her sonic palette.

“I excel in minimalism and challenged myself to make that a characteristic of my art,” she said in the interview. "But why would I limit my love of music and sound in this way to fake-serve the poetry of the song?"

 

In addition to her prolific solo career, Baker is a member of boygenius with Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus. She's also collaborated with Hayley Williams, Manchester Orchestra, Frightened Rabbit and Death Cab For Cutie.

Tune in to hear music from Julien Baker all week! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying “Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio.”

