You may know our Bridge Artist of the Week, Jon Batiste, from Pixar's latest feature film, “Soul,” or as the affable bandleader of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." The prodigious pianist is also getting ready to release his album, “We Are,” on March 19.

If his electrifying new single, “I Need You,” is any indication, you'll wanna get your dancing shoes ready now.

Batiste comes from a long lineage of New Orleans musicians, playing drums in his family's band before switching to piano at age 11. As a student at Juilliard, he formed his long-time band Stay Human — a band that builds "an inclusive, genre-fluid sound and a philosophy devoted to connection and what he calls 'good vibes'" (NPR Music).

And really, don't we all need more of those good vibes right about now?

Tune in to hear more from Jon Batiste all week! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying “Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio.”



