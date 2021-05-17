Get to know our latest Bridge Artist of the Week, Jay Som!

Jay Som is the immersive, intimate dream-pop project of singer-songwriter Melina Duterte. Duterte grew up with her Filipino family tradition of karaoke, along with jazz trumpet and guitar, and later recording lavish sounds in her bedroom. All three of her albums — 2016's “Turn Into,” 2017's “Everybody Works" and 2019's “Anak Ko” (my child in Tagalog) — were recorded, produced, engineered and mixed by Duterte at home.

Most recently, Jay Som has been collaborating with Palehound's Ellen Kempner on a new project called Bachelor. The two will release their debut album, “Doomin' Sun,” on May 28.

Fun fact: The music video for Jay Som's "The Bus Song" was directed by our previous Artist of the Week, Japanese Breakfast!