Above image: Japanese Breakfast (Michelle Zauner) | photo: Peter Ash Lee

Our Bridge Artist of the Week, Japanese Breakfast, is an acclaimed indie rock artist AND a bestselling author!

Japanese Breakfast is the musical project of multihyphenate artist Michelle Zauner, who prepares to release her third full-length effort, “Jubilee,” next month. While her first two records focus on the grief she endured after her mother's death, Zauner's intent for “Jubilee” was to make space for and experience joy — even in the wake of loss.

A couple weeks ago, Zauner's memoir, “Crying In H Mart,” debuted at No. 2 on The New York Times' bestseller list. It's a powerful account of her growing up Korean American, losing her mother to cancer, reclaiming and finding a connection to her heritage through food.

