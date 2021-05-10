Now playing: Block Rockin Beats Chemical Brothers
Bridge Artist of the Week: Japanese Breakfast

by Michelle Bacon - May 10, 2021

Above image: Japanese Breakfast (Michelle Zauner) | photo: Peter Ash Lee

Our Bridge Artist of the Week, Japanese Breakfast, is an acclaimed indie rock artist AND a bestselling author! 

Japanese Breakfast is the musical project of multihyphenate artist Michelle Zauner, who prepares to release her third full-length effort, “Jubilee,” next month. While her first two records focus on the grief she endured after her mother's death, Zauner's intent for “Jubilee” was to make space for and experience joy — even in the wake of loss.

A couple weeks ago, Zauner's memoir, “Crying In H Mart,” debuted at No. 2 on The New York Times' bestseller list. It's a powerful account of her growing up Korean American, losing her mother to cancer, reclaiming and finding a connection to her heritage through food. 

Tune in to The Bridge all week hear music from Japanese Breakfast, and hear an exclusive interview with Michelle Zauner this Tuesday, May 11 at 8 a.m.! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying “Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."

 

 

