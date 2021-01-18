Bridge Artist of the Week: Jake Wells

Above image: Jake Wells | photo submitted by artist

A new year means it's time for a new Bridge Artist of the Week – Kansas City's own Jake Wells!

ICYMI, two of his tracks made it to our Top Songs of 2020 list (as voted by Bridge listeners) – “Habit” earned the No. 1 spot, followed by “Far From Home” at No. 3.

Though audiences discovered his magnetic voice in 2016, Wells is a natural-born artist, who spent his childhood performing with his family.

He later hitchhiked around the country to discover his voice, releasing his solo debut single, “Roll Like Thunder,” in 2016 – a track that has garnered more than 2 million spins on Spotify. In 2018, he made an impression on global audiences as a finalist on season 15 of “The Voice.”

Last year, he assembled a backing band of top-notch musicians to create the “Sunday Morning” EP, which you'll be hearing all week on The Bridge.

