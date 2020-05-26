Bridge Artist of the Week: Indigo Girls

Coming off a three-day holiday weekend, we're back with a new Bridge Artist of the Week!

This week we're highlighting one of the most influential songwriting duos in modern music — Indigo Girls!

The Grammy Award-winning folk-pop duo of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers met in elementary school and started making music together in high school, later forming the Indigo Girls in college. Since their self-titled breakout album in 1989, the two have gone on to release a number of gold and platinum-certified albums, perform sold-out tours across the globe and create the soundtrack for thousands of devoted and socially-conscious fans.

On May 22, the pair released its 16th studio album, "Look Long." Reflective of their work as activists and passionate artists, the album covers themes from romance and spirituality to gun violence and gender identity.

