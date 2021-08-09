Bridge Artist of the Week: Hippo Campus

Our new Bridge Artist of the Week just dropped a new album and announced a tour that's making its way to Kansas City in early 2022 — Hippo Campus!

Last Friday, the quintet released a new EP, “Good Dog, Bad Dream.” The first album self-produced and recorded in their Minneapolis studio space, this experience allowed them “a genuine sense of freedom and enjoyment.”

"It was almost as if we weren’t making a Hippo Campus record,” drummer Whistler Allen said in the band's bio. “It happened naturally, like we just showed up without talking about it. There was a subconscious thing of: we were making music and it felt like the first time in a while that we were making music just to make music.”

Formed in 2013, Hippo Campus got their start at Saint Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists while studying jazz and opera. Quickly a hit in their Minnesota hometown, they found national recognition in 2014 with a slot at SXSW and an appearance on “Conan.” The BBC proclaimed them as “one of the best bands in the United States," and their spirited performances have brought them to Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Reading and Leeds Festivals.

The Bridge Presents Hippo Campus at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland on Tuesday, March 29, and tickets are available!

Vocalist and guitarist Jake Luppen stopped by The Bridge studios in 2019, shortly after the release of "Bambi." Check out the interview and in-studio performance below, and be sure to tune in to The Bridge all week to hear music from Hippo Campus!